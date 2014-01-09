S&P, Nasdaq little changed; Dow dragged down by Nike
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were little changed on Wednesday as investors increasingly worried whether President Donald Trump will be able to push ahead with his pro-growth policies.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve provided $100 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank swapped $100 million with a term of 83 days and a rate of 0.59 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.
(The full Fed report can be found at: here )
SAN FRANCISCO With the U.S. workforce nearly fully employed and inflation heading toward 2 percent, the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates two more times this year and continue work on a plan to gradually trim its massive balance sheet, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said.
WASHINGTON An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.