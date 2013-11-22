PARIS Debate over reducing the pace of the U.S. Federal Reserve bond buying program will be on the table at the central bank's next policy meeting in December, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Friday.

Asked whether she expected Fed policymakers to discuss tapering bond purchases as soon as December, she told reporters: "These are discussions we have at each meeting. So I would expect we will continue to discuss that as we go forward."

George was speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas)