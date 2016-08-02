BEIJING Aug 2 Sudden traumas in the foreign
exchange market can make China's economic adjustment more
challenging, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan
said on Tuesday.
China's economic issues can be helped by monetary policy but
also need to be complemented with structural reforms and fiscal
policy, he said at an event in the Chinese capital of Beijing.
Kaplan added he was hesitant about negative interest rates
in the United States, due to the impact they would have on the
health of financial institutions.
