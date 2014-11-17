Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve said it is hosting a meeting on Monday with banks and regulators to discuss the development of a reference rate alternative to LIBOR, the London interbank rate that was at the center of a global rigging scandal.
Expected participants in the discussion include Bank of America (BAC.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), HSBC (HSBA.L) and central bank officials from England, Europe and Japan.
The Fed said that the meeting, held at the New York Fed, is a step toward implementing recommendations issued by a Financial Stability Board report in July.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.