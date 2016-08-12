NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday its board has appointed Michael Held as general counsel and head of its legal group, beginning Monday.

Held, who joined the New York Fed 18 years ago, will oversee the daily operations of the group, which include legal, bank applications, compliance, the corporate secretary’s office, Federal Reserve law enforcement unit and records management, the New York Fed said in a statement.

For the past eight years, he has been deputy general counsel and a senior vice president in the legal group, where he established and managed the corporate affairs division and advised senior management on matters including corporate governance, ethics and conflicts of interest and employment law.

Held has also been corporate secretary for the New York Fed for the past 10 years where he advised its board on oversight responsibilities during and after the global financial crisis. He represented the New York Fed on the presidential transition team in connection with Tim Geithner’s nomination and confirmation as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Geithner was president of the New York Fed from 2003 to 2009 before serving as Treasury Secretary under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013.

