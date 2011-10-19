FRANKFURT U.S. inflation is not a cause for concern in the short term and the U.S. economy should grow much faster next year, if negative shocks do not materialize, Charles Plosser, one of the Federal Reserve's most ardent anti-inflation hawks was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I have no worries about inflation in the near future," Plosser, who is President of the Philadelphia Fed, said in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt. "(When shocks do not materialize) I think our economy will return to growth of 2.5-3 percent in 2012."

But he also said the Fed must maintain its credibility in guarding against high inflation. "The Fed has a good reputation in controlling inflation, and we must ensure that we maintain that reputation," he told Handelsblatt.

While the Fed's bond purchases had increased liquidity in the banking system, they did not pose an inflation risk yet, he said, but warned that that might change.

"When the business cycle improves and the reserves flow in the economy, then that is fuel for inflation. As long as we can control that, and as long as the public believes that we can control that, it will not cause inflation, also in the future."

Plosser expressed frustration that the central bank's monetary easing had not helped the economy more, and said that might be due to them not having the right instruments available.

"We must not only understand what monetary policy can do, but as well what it cannot do," Plosser said. He also said that monetary policy cannot substitute for fiscal policy and urged the government to reduce uncertainty by getting a grip on budget discipline.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)