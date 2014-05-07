Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen smiles at a news conference following the March 2014 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, while at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The likelihood of a U.S. interest rate rise in the first half of next year appears to be fading, with more than half of U.S. primary dealers saying it will occur after June 2015, including a couple who said it will not occur until 2016, a Reuters poll showed.

A wider sample of forecasters from across the United States and Europe, including the dealers, was split down the middle on when rates will rise from their record low of 0-0.25 percent, with 35 saying the first half of 2015 and 34 predicting the latter part of 2015.

Of 20 U.S. primary dealers who responded to the poll, 12 said the first Fed rate hike will not occur until the second half of 2015 or later.

The poll results, taken in the days after a strong report on U.S. hiring in April, suggest it is far from certain that signs of an improving labor market will overshadow the central bank's ongoing concerns about low inflation.

While there is little doubt that the U.S. jobs market is making progress, just how much is up for debate. The data has been inconclusive as the sharp fall in unemployment has coincided with vast swathes of Americans leaving the labor force.

And other measures, including the number of people working part-time who would rather work full-time, suggest there is still slack in the job market.

"Hiking rates when the economy is struggling to produce trend growth would clearly increase the risk of deflation pressures taking hold in the domestic economy," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities.

Ricchiuto moved his forecast for a rate hike to the second half of 2015 last week after data showed the U.S. economy stalled in the first quarter of this year but that more jobs were created in April -- 288,000 -- than any economist had forecast.

"The domestic economy is stuck on a slightly below-trend growth trajectory we have been forecasting. This implies that the economy is not going to eliminate the excess capacity weighing down on inflation for quite some time," he said.

Crucially, there are scant signs of the new hiring translating into wage inflation, which Fed Chair Janet Yellen has made clear she and her colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee are watching closely.

"At present, wage gains continue to proceed at a historically slow pace in this recovery, with few signs of a broad-based acceleration," Yellen said in a speech in April.

The Fed is unlikely to alter the pace of its current path of reducing stimulus, which would end its quantitative easing program by December. Last month, it cut another $10 billion from its monthly bond purchases, to $45 billion.

Yellen is due to give testimony on the economic outlook to the congressional Joint Economic Committee at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Deepti Govind and Ishaan Gera; Writing by Ross Finley; Editing by Leslie Adler)