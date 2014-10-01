Wall Street edges up on gains in tech, bank stocks
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as Oracle boosted the technology sector and bank shares gained after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded fewer fixed-rate reverse repurchases on Wednesday, a day after record demand for them from banks, Wall Street dealers and money market funds at the end of the third quarter, according to the New York Fed's website.
All 53 bids worth $212.48 billion submitted were accepted Wednesday.
This compared with 81 of the 102 bids submitted worth $407.17 billion on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank allotted $300 billion in reverse repos, which is the maximum amount permitted.
Wednesday's award was the biggest for the first business day of a quarter, according to New York Fed data.
The Fed on Tuesday paid no interest on the reverse repos, in which the bidders own overnight the Treasuries that belong to the Fed.
On Wednesday, the Fed paid the qualified participants including mortgage agencies an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.
WASHINGTON It's not unusual for a newly minted White House to present what's known as a "skinny budget," a wish list of spending requests for Congress and some basic economic projections.