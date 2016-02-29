NEW YORK Feb 29 The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $94.12 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest amount since $114.57 billion in reverse repos were awarded to 62 bidders on Jan. 29.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $56.92 billion in three-day reverse repos to 39 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)