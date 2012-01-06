HARTFORD, Connecticut More clarity on fiscal policy, particularly tax changes and budget cuts, would be good for the U.S. economy but is unlikely to come this year, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said on Friday.

In a question-and-answer session with a business group in Hartford, Connecticut, Eric Rosengren said more clarity could only help but was unlikely until this year's election.

He also said there was still so much work to do to improve the labor market that there was no point in debating what the actual ultimate level of "full employment" would be, with some arguing for 5 percent and some for closer to 6 percent.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)