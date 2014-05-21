William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, speaks at Brooklyn College in the Brooklyn borough of New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERSKeith Bedford

NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve should keep reinvesting proceeds from maturing U.S. Treasuries and mortgage bonds it owns even after the central bank begins raising interest rates, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Wednesday.

When "lift off" occurs, the Fed should continue buying bonds from the money from its maturing government and mortgage securities, Dudley said in response to a question from a reporter at a press briefing here.

Dudley was part of a panel on the jobs market in New York, northern New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

