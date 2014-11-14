Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve awarded $99.376 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Friday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 30 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
This was the lowest daily award since the $90.38 billion to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on July 25.
Friday's amount compared with the $110.88 billion awarded to 30 bidders on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.