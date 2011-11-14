The White House is seriously considering naming Jerome Powell, a former Treasury official in the George H.W. Bush administration, for one of the two vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the administration's deliberations.

Powell worked on Wall Street before joining the Treasury in 1990 and eventually became undersecretary for domestic finance. After leaving the Treasury in 1993, he worked as a partner at private equity firm Carlyle Group for eight years, the Journal said.

Officials cautioned that no announcement was imminent, the paper said.

"The President has made no final decisions on who he will name to the two vacant seats," Amy Brundage, a White House spokeswoman, told the Wall Street Journal.

Powell did not have any comment, the newspaper said.??

The White House Press Office and Jerome Powell could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)