Federated Investors Inc (FII.N), the third-largest manager of U.S. money market funds, posted a slightly higher first-quarter profit on a modest rise in fee income.

Net income increased to $43 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $42.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)