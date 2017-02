FedEx Corp's (FDX.N) fiscal 2013 profit forecast presumes that the White House and lawmakers in Washington reach a deal to avoid the year-end "fiscal cliff" of higher taxes and sharp cuts to government spending.

"Our outlook ... assumes that the U.S. does not go off the fiscal cliff and into a recession," said Alan Graf, chief financial officer of the No. 2 U.S. package-delivery company.

