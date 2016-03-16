A FedEx delivery worker carries a package for a delivery in Wilmette, Illinois, in this October 27, 2015, file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

CHICAGO Package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) forecast better than expected full year earnings and reported fiscal third quarter earnings that also beat analysts expectations, sending its stock up 5.0 percent in after-hours trade on Wednesday.

The Memphis-based freight forwarder gave its forecast while posting quarterly results that reflected costs related to its pending acquisition of Dutch package company TNT TNTE.AS and a legal case over FedEx Ground drivers.

Excluding those costs, FedEx recorded a strong performance during the quarter, despite some problems delivering packages in time for Christmas during its key holiday period.

"FedEx has demonstrated once again that it knows how to run an efficient operation during peak season," said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward Jones. "The strong results coupled with a robust outlook bodes well for the stock."

FedEx reported net income for its fiscal third quarter ending Feb. 29 of $507 million or $1.84 per share, down nearly 20 percent from $628 million or $2.18 a share a year earlier.

Excluding those one-time items, the company reported a profit of $692 million or earnings per share of $2.51. Analysts on average had expected earnings per share on that basis for the quarter of $2.34.

Revenue rose 9.0 percent to $12.7 billion from $11.7 billion, driven in a large part by a 30 percent jump in revenue at its FedEx Ground unit to $4.41 billion from $3.39 billion a year earlier.

FedEx said it expects its full-year fiscal 2016 earnings to fall within a range of $10.70 to $10.90 per share. The company said that forecast was based on an assumption of moderate economic growth and excludes legal issues as well as any TNT-related costs or operating results.

Analysts had previously forecast earnings per share of $10.52 for the full year.

The European Commission approved FedEx's 4.4 billion euro ($4.8 billion) bid for TNT in January.

FedEx made the bid in April 2015 and the deal should move FedEx to second place in Europe behind Deutsche Post's (DPWGn.DE) DHL.

The European Commission had rejected an earlier bid for TNT from FedEx's main rival United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on the grounds that a merger would harm competition in the European Union.

During the third quarter, FedEx settled all cases related to its independent contractor model at FedEx Ground. The company recognized a liability for the net expected loss of $204 million related to these cases.

In after-market trading FedEx shares were up 5.0 percent at $151.50.

