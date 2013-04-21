U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke attends the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting during the Spring Meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told global policymakers he sees no risk to inflation in the United States, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Saturday.

Summing up presentations to an International Monetary Fund meeting, Nowotny told reporters Bernanke had given a "very optimistic" portrayal of the U.S. outlook.

"They see absolutely no danger of an expansion in inflation," Nowotny said. Bernanke had said U.S. inflation should be 1.3 percent this year.

Fed forecasts put inflation by the end of this year in a range of 1.3 to 1.7 percent. In the 12 months through February, inflation was 1.3 percent.

