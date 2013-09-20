NEW YORK A hawkish Federal Reserve policymaker on Friday sharply criticized her colleagues' decision this week not to reduce a bond-buying program, warning that the U.S. central bank's credibility is now at risk given how convinced were financial markets that policy would be adjusted.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who dissented on Wednesday's policy decision, said she was "disappointed."

Waiting for more evidence of economic strength before reducing the program, she said, "unnecessarily discounts" the very real economic progress seen over the last year, as well as the potential costs of the aggressive easing.

