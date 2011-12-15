MONTERREY, Mexico Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, the largest bottler in Latin America, said on Thursday it will buy a private local bottler in its third purchase announced this year.

Executives at the Mexican Coke giant told Reuters they expect to make further acquisitions and use their solid cash position to pay down debt they will acquire with the latest purchase.

"We are going to keep looking for opportunities to continue growing this business," Chief Executive Carlos Salazar said in an interview.

Coke Femsa dominates Mexico's Coke bottling industry and the acquisition announced on Thursday will widen the gap with its closest rival, Arca Continental (AC.MX), which began the bottling consolidation rush with its combination at the start of the year.

The latest deal to combine Coke Femsa's (KOFL.MX), or KOF's, bottling business with that of Grupo Fomento Queretano is valued at 6.6 billon pesos ($479 million), including 1.2 billion pesos in debt that it will assume.

The debt could be paid off immediately, Coke Femsa's Chief Financial Officer Hector Trevino said.

Grupo Fomento Queretano is one of the oldest Coke bottlers in Mexico and it operates in the center of the country.

Shareholders in the smaller company will receive 45.1 million of series L FEMSA shares in a new offering valued at 119.29 pesos per share, or 5.38 million pesos ($390 million) in total.

The deal is subject to approval by Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), which is a joint-venture partner in Coke Femsa with Mexican retailer Femsa, and Mexico's competition regulators.

Shares in Coke Femsa were up 1.6 percent at 121.95 pesos in local trading on Thursday afternoon.

The shares are up 17.5 percent since the start of the year, partly on the string of acquisitions the company has announced, even as higher prices for raw materials have dragged on recent earnings.

ACQUISITIONS

The Grupo Fomento Queretano purchase is Coke Femsa's third announced this year, after it completed its acquisition of family-owned bottler Grupo Cimsa earlier this week and another bottler known as Tampico in October.

"The three deals that we have announced this year will add ... more than 12 billion pesos in revenues to our Mexican operations, which is about a 30 percent increase," said Salazar.

Coke Femsa also completed the purchase in March this year of a Panama dairy company it had announced it would buy in October 2010.

Even after shelling out for multiple purchases this year, analysts fully expect Coke Femsa will consider further expansion.

"We believe the combined scale of the businesses will reinforce KOF's leadership position in Mexico and help the company realize some synergies," said analysts at ratings agency Standard & Poor's in a report.

"We further believe the company will continue pursuing growth opportunities in Mexico and internationally."

Coke Femsa produces and sells Coke and other drinks in Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Argentina.

($1 = 13.77 Mexican pesos)

(Additional reporting by Veronica Gomez and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Dave Zimmerman, Gary Hill)