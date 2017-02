ISTANBUL Shares in Turkish soccer champions Fenerbahce (FENER.IS) dropped 9.15 percent to 43.7 lira at the opening on Thursday on news of its exclusion from the Champions League in connection with a match-fixing investigation.

Shares in Trabzonspor jumped 10.5 percent to 14.7 lira after it emerged that the Black Sea club will replace Fenerbahce in the competition.

(Writing by Daren Butler)