MODENA Italy Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has dismissed press speculation that he could become the next chairman of ailing airline Alitalia once it is rescued by Gulf-based Etihad Airways.
"For me there is only Ferrari, to which I am very committed, so this is something that does not exist," Montezemolo told journalists on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.
Several Italian newspapers had reported Montezemolo was a candidate to become chairman of Alitalia.
The Italian carrier last week accepted an offer by Etihad and said it would move quickly to conclude the tie-up.
