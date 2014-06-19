Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo speaks during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MODENA Italy Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has dismissed press speculation that he could become the next chairman of ailing airline Alitalia once it is rescued by Gulf-based Etihad Airways.

"For me there is only Ferrari, to which I am very committed, so this is something that does not exist," Montezemolo told journalists on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

Several Italian newspapers had reported Montezemolo was a candidate to become chairman of Alitalia.

The Italian carrier last week accepted an offer by Etihad and said it would move quickly to conclude the tie-up.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)