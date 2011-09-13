Visitors look at new Ferrari FF cars displayed at the exhibition stand of Ferrari during the first media day of the 81st Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

FRANFURT Luxury car maker Ferrari, a Fiat FIA.MI unit, is aiming for record sales of its cars this year, Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Tuesday.

Montezemolo said Ferrari will try to have record sales of 7,000 cars in 2011 and to maintain that level next year.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)