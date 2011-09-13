Yum Brands profit tops expectations as KFC, Taco Bell deliver
Yum Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by refranchising efforts and strong sales at its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants.
FRANFURT Luxury car maker Ferrari, a Fiat FIA.MI unit, is aiming for record sales of its cars this year, Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Tuesday.
Montezemolo said Ferrari will try to have record sales of 7,000 cars in 2011 and to maintain that level next year.
NEW YORK News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but missed expectations on revenue and its stock opened down more than 2 percent.
LOS ANGELES Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and issued a conservative 2017 forecast that analysts said left room for improvement.