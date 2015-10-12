Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) is selling 10 percent of luxury carmaker Ferrari later this month. Here are some facts on the initial public offering.

* FCA will sell up to 10 percent of Ferrari at $48-$52 a share, assigning the luxury sportscar maker a market capitalization of up to $9.8 billion. Including net debt, Ferrari's enterprise value is seen at up to $12 billion.

* Including the greenshoe option, FCA could raise up to $982 million through the offering. The overall windfall for FCA, including 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to be transferred to the parent as part of Ferrari's spin-off, is seen at around $4.2 billion.

* The proceeds will be used to help fund FCA's ambitious 48 billion euro turnaround plan as it seeks to boost sales to 7 million cars by 2018. A successful listing will bolster FCA's finances at a time when its calls for a merger partner have fallen on deaf ears.

* FCA will create a Dutch-registered holding company for Ferrari. The maker of famous cars such as the Testarossa will list on Wall Street in the second half of October and be spun off early next year. It may later apply for a secondary listing in Milan.

* FCA currently owns 90 percent of Ferrari, with the remaining 10 percent held by Piero Ferrari, vice chairman and son of the founder Enzo, who died in 1988. FCA will distribute the rest of its stake to its own shareholders next year.

* FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne wants Ferrari to be priced as a high-flying luxury goods stock, but analysts have questioned whether it deserves the multiples enjoyed by the likes of Prada and Hermes.

* Ferrari's float will include a loyalty share scheme for long-term investors, set to tighten the grip on the company by Fiat's founding Agnelli family. The Agnellis, through their holding company Exor (EXOR.MI), and Piero Ferrari together could end up with a voting power of around 50 percent, enabling them to thwart any unwanted takeover bid.

* UBS is the offer's global coordinator, with BofA Merrill Lynch, Allen & Company, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and Mediobanca acting as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Keith Weir)