Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last-minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
MONACO The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, John Elkann, said he expected the listing of the group's luxury sports car maker Ferrari to take place in the second half of October.
Elkann was speaking at a press conference in Monaco on Exor's (EXOR.MI) planned purchase of U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe PRE.N.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
HONG KONG Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the owner of the publisher of Forbes magazine, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.