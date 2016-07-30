Miniature glasses with hazelnut spread Nutella from Italian food giant Ferrero are seen on a table for a buffet at a restaurant in the village Seeheim near Darmstadt, Germany, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MILAN Italian daily La Stampa reports:

* Over the past few days Italian confectionery group Ferrero has submitted a bid, through one of its subsidiaries, to buy Belgian biscuit maker Delacre.

* Paper quotes company as saying: "This is the chance to explore an interesting market in which Ferrero is not present at the moment and which has a significant growth potential."

* Delacre is controlled by Yildiz Holding, the Turkish owner of Godiva chocolate and McVitie's biscuits which recently set up a London-based company called Pladis to boost its exposure to international markets and investors

* The paper gave no financial details for the Delacre deal.

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Ruth Pitchford)