MADRID Investment bank UBS said on Wednesday it had priced a 4.15 percent placing in Spanish builder and environmental services company Ferrovial (FER.MC) at 19.07 euros per share, a 5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

The shares were placed on behalf of Siemprelara SL, a vehicle controlled by Leopoldo del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo, from the company's founding family.

The placing with institutional investors, raised in volume from an earlier announced 3.46 percent, was valued in total at 579.5 million euros ($630 million), UBS said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9197 euros)

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)