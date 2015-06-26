U.S. construction spending rises to near 11-year high
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. construction spending rose to a near 11-year high in February amid robust gains in home building investment.
MADRID Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial (FER.MC) and Australia's Macquarie (MQG.AX) have put up for sale their concession for the Chicago Skyway toll road in the U.S., a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Ferrovial has a 55 percent stake in the concession while Macquarie holds the remaining 45 percent. They had won the concession in 2005 with a bid worth $1.83 billion.
Ferrovial said the Chicago Skyway had revenues of 62 million euros ($69.45 million) and an operating income of 54 million euros last year.
The news of the sale was first published by InfraNews website.
NEW YORKAmerican International Group Inc is joining insurers offering products that offer consumers safeguards against hackers and cyber criminals who might steal personal data.