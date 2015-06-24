Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
LONDON When Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez recently cleared out his cupboards, he came across six rolls of black-and-white film marked "Glastonbury '89".
Preparing to return to cover this year's festival, the rolls grabbed his attention and he developed them.
Here were scenes at Worthy Farm in Somerset 26 years ago when a teenage Martinez and a group of friends jumped on impulse into a car and drove to southwest England for what is now seen as Britain's top music festival.
The shots, which can be seen at reut.rs/1Nag6Ol,
capture performers such as veteran singer Van Morrison on stage, Scottish band The Proclaimers posing for the camera and singers Peter Gabriel and Youssou N'dour walking backstage.
They also show the audience with revelers sitting on the grass, asleep in tents or dancing along to the live shows.
As this year's music festival gets under way, Martinez shares those pictures.
(Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Editing by Louise Ireland)
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK Drake's album "More Life" spent a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, keeping Britain's Ed Sheeran in second place while musician Trey Songz debuted at No. 3, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.