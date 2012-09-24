VW, unions make headway in talks over turnaround plan
HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen's labor bosses and top executives are making headway in talks to resolve a dispute over the implementation of a turnaround plan, both sides said, without elaborating.
TURIN Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he would welcome rival Volkswagen as a producer in Italy but added it was silly to think that foreign car makers could rescue Italy's troubled automotive industry.
"I welcome Volkswagen as a producer, and I'll do everything possible to help them," Marchionne told an industry conference.
"The fact of looking to foreigners as if they were Italy's saviors is the biggest pile of crap I have ever heard," he added.
He was referring to recent calls from trade unions that the Italian government should be more aggressive in courting foreign investment in the country's auto sector. Europe's car market is in its fifth year of shrinking sales.
He also reiterated that he had no intention of selling Alfa Romeo to the German competitor.
(Reporting By Elisa Sola)
WARSAW U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc will open its fifth logistics center in Poland this year, it said on Monday, seeking to benefit from the country's relatively low wages and proximity to the large German market.
ATHENS Wanted: a chief executive to run Greece's bank-rescue fund. Job description: work hard and pray for a miracle.