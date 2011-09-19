TURIN Fiat SpA FIA.MI has enough liquidity to weather the financial crisis, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday, confirming its planned investments.

"What happens industrially and what happens on the stock market are separate issues. They are totally dissociated," Marchionne said at a presentation of Fiat Industrial's FI.MI unit Iveco.

"We learned the hard way in 2008. We have cleaned up. We have enough liquidity in the system, here <at Fiat Industrial> and on the car side, to weather the storm. Life will go on," he said.

Chrysler Group LLC and chairman of truck maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI, said last week he was reviewing volumes and the timing of new products because of the euro zone crisis, adding 2011 and 2012 would be difficult years for the European car market unless confidence in the system was restored.

On Monday, Marchionne said he was not considering delaying investments. "To the best of my knowledge, I don't think we are delaying anything," he said.

Talking about negotiations with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a labor deal with Chrysler, Marchionne said he was confident of reaching an agreement with the union but a contract would not duplicate that between UAW and General Motors Co (GM.N).

After seven weeks of negotiations, General Motors and UAW agreed last week on a proposed 4-year contract that would create new U.S. factory jobs and include profit-sharing bonuses. The contract, which must be ratified by rank-and-file workers, would be the first since 2009, when GM and Chrysler emerged from a government-financed bankruptcy restructuring.

Talking about Fiat Industrial, Marchionne said he expected the truck market to recover faster than the car sector.

Fiat Industrial raised its 2011 targets after the truck and heavy equipment maker beat second-quarter profit forecasts and said it could boost the goals again in the third quarter.

The company, which broke off from Fiat at the start of the year, is targeting more than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in trading profit and confirmed 24 billion euro of revenues.

