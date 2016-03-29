A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is pictured after being unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan in this May 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

SHANGHAI Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's (FCHA.MI) China unit will recall over 60,000 sport-utility vehicles in the country due to issues related to the cars' anti-skid braking (ABS) systems, a Chinese regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said that under certain situations the ABS system could malfunction, raising the risk of collision and injury.

A China-based spokesman for the carmaker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)