HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
MILAN The chairman of Fiat FIA.MI said on Thursday the timing of the initial public offering of shares in U.S. automaker Chrysler depended on various factors, including markets performance.
"The IPO is a process that has alread started and on which (Fiat CEO Sergio) Marchionne is working hard," John Elkann said on the sidelines of an event.
"On timing I don't know... it depends on how markets go, there are also other factors," he added.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.