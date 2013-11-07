Fiat Chairman John Elkann and his wife Lavinia Borromeo arrive for the qualifying session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Enrico Schiavi

MILAN The chairman of Fiat FIA.MI said on Thursday the timing of the initial public offering of shares in U.S. automaker Chrysler depended on various factors, including markets performance.

"The IPO is a process that has alread started and on which (Fiat CEO Sergio) Marchionne is working hard," John Elkann said on the sidelines of an event.

"On timing I don't know... it depends on how markets go, there are also other factors," he added.

