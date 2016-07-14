Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it would invest more than $1 billion in its assembly plants in Illinois and Ohio to retool them to boost production of its Jeep Cherokee and Wrangler.
The automaker will invest $350 million in its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois to produce Jeep Cherokee. The SUV's production will move to the plant from its current location in Toledo, Ohio, in 2017.
The company will invest $700 million in its Toledo facility to prepare the north plant to produce redesigned Jeep Wrangler, Fiat Chrysler said.
Sales of Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand rose 17 percent in June and accounted for 42.5 percent of the company's total U.S. sales.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.