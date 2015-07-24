Wall Street opens flat; all eyes on healthcare vote
Wall Street was little changed in early trading on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
DETROIT U.S. safety regulators will open an investigation to determine whether the solution proposed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) will be effective in keeping its vehicles from being vulnerable to computer hackers.
On Tuesday, NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said he is concerned about the hacking threat to connected vehicles.
NHTSA also said it supports FCA's recall of 1.4 million vehicles and advised consumers to follow the company's instructions to perform a software fix as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Wall Street was little changed in early trading on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
BOSTON President Donald Trump’s White House has said his plans to slash environmental regulations will trigger a new energy boom and help the United States drill its way to independence from foreign oil.