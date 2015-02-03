China Vanke's profits climb 19 percent on record property sales
HONG KONG Property giant China Vanke Co , the subject of a long-running battle for boardroom control, said on Sunday its core profit last year rose 19 percent, thanks to record sales.
DETROIT Sales for the North American unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) rose 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter as net income excluding special items rose 1.5 percent to $669 million, the company said on Tuesday.
Net income fell in the quarter to $669 million from $1.62 billion a year earlier, when the company had the benefit of $962 million related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.
The parent company FCA Group last week reported earnings, saying it will turn a profit in all of its global regions this year.
FCA shares were up 2.3 percent at $13.81 per share on the New York Stock Exchange and its shares on the Milan index were also up 2.9 percent, at 12.07 euros.
HONG KONG Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd shares leapt as much as 87 percent on Monday as trading resumed after a 2-year suspension, as the first Chinese property developer to default on offshore bonds hinted at recovery with its first earnings report in 2-1/2 years.