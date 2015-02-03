A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is pictured at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in this file photo taken May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

DETROIT Sales for the North American unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) rose 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter as net income excluding special items rose 1.5 percent to $669 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income fell in the quarter to $669 million from $1.62 billion a year earlier, when the company had the benefit of $962 million related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

The parent company FCA Group last week reported earnings, saying it will turn a profit in all of its global regions this year.

FCA shares were up 2.3 percent at $13.81 per share on the New York Stock Exchange and its shares on the Milan index were also up 2.9 percent, at 12.07 euros.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)