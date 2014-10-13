Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN Shares in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) opened 2.7 percent higher on the Milan bourse on Monday, their first day of trading as a newly-merged company.
Fiat completed the buyout of its U.S. unit Chrysler this year and is now incorporating all of its businesses under Dutch-registered FCA, which will have a UK fiscal domicile and London headquarters, with operations centers in Turin and Detroit
FCA also made its debut on Wall Street, where it will have its primary listing, opening at $9.0.
At 1349 GMT (0949 EDT), FCA was up 2.4 percent at 7.1 euros in Milan. The Milan and New York opening were benchmarked against the Friday closing price for the predecessor company Fiat of 6.94 euros ($8.7).
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.