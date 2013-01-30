Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
MILAN Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the Italian automaker is open to an initial public offering of its U.S. unit Chrysler if it is unable to buy the remaining 41 percent of the company directly from the minority shareholder.
The minority owner, a United Auto Workers union retiree healthcare trust, demanded that Chrysler register 16.6 percent of company shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month.
The trust, called VEBA, has the right to make the demand because of the 2009 agreement that brought Chrysler out of bankruptcy and left Fiat as part-owner.
"In the absence internally of any (solution) at Fiat (to buy the stake), we will be more than happy to accompany VEBA to an initial public offering," said Marchionne on Wednesday to analysts on a conference call.
"I will let VEBA go and float, and then deal with the (stock) overhang."
Marchionne said Fiat does not plan to make any asset sales to fund the purchase. But he did not rule them out.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.