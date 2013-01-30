Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
MILAN Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that its U.S. unit Chrysler would have slightly lower earnings in the first quarter of 2013 compared to a year ago because of production declines related to new product launches.
"We will be under-producing compared to the first quarter of 2012, so the performance of Chrysler in the first quarter of this year is expected to be lower," Marchionne said on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
Chrysler will launch a new Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a new Liberty.
Marchionne said the earnings impact would be a one time event. He did not provide further details.
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.