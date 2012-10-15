MILAN Shares in Italy's Fiat Industrial FI.MI fell on Monday after its U.S. unit CNH CNH.N said it rejected the terms of a proposed merger between the two companies.

The Italian truck and construction equipment maker, spun off from automaker Fiat FIA.MI in 2011, was seeking a merger with its 88 percent-owned tractor subsidiary to compete more effectively with heavy equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT.N) and other peers in both scale and investor appeal.

Fiat Industrial had aimed to win approval from the U.S. farm equipment maker's board on October 30 and complete the merger this year.

At 0715 GMT Fiat Industrial's shares were down 0.9 percent at 7.78 euros while the automotive sector index was rising 0.69 percent.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)