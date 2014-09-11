Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
BALOCCO Itay Spet 11 Fiat Chrysler's FIA.MI Jeep brand is on track to sell 1 million vehicles in 2014, its CEO Mike Manley said on Thursday.
Manley was speaking to reporters during an event in Balocco, Italy.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.