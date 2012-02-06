An employee of Fiat works on the new Panda car at the Fiat plant in Pomigliano D'Arco, near Naples, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Fiat FIA.MI shares fell on Monday as news that Standard & Poor's was eyeing a potential downgrade compounded a widely-held view among analysts that the carmaker will struggle in 2012 because of weakness in its domestic market.

"It's not a surprise," said a Milan-based analyst, who kept a "buy" rating on the stock, commenting on the S&P news. "The 2012 guidance on the financial side that Fiat gave last week was disappointing, particularly on its debt."

Fiat faces cash burn in 2012 as Italian car sales fall after a 10.8 percent decline last year.

European car sales are seen falling 6.5 percent this year, Morgan Stanley said last month. Italy is Fiat's second-largest market, with a share that hovers around 30 percent.

Slower car sales will put pressure on Fiat's balance sheet this year, analysts say. Fiat is forecasting net industrial debt of between 5.5 billion and 6 billion euros this year, compared with analysts' mean forecast of 5.7 billion ($7.5 billion).

Of 13 analysts, only two have a "buy" rating on the stock.

"We see weakening demand in Europe's oversupplied mass vehicle market, particularly Italy's, as likely to pressure Italy-based Fiat SpA's profits and cash flow," the ratings agency said on Monday.

Fiat's current 20.7 billion euros in liquidity is adequate and any cash burn due to a downturn in trading profit "will be evaluated in the context of substantial available cash and credit facilities," S&P said.

News late Friday that Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne sold a portion of the 4 million Fiat shares he was granted by shareholders in 2009 also weighed on the stock on Monday, a dealer said.

The stock sale was made "in order to pay part of the tax liabilities associated with the allotment of the shares," said Fiat in a statement.

The stock sales will continue in the coming days, the statement added.

Marchionne's stock dealings are closely watched by investors. His stock purchase in April 2005, when the company was still struggling to make a profit, sent a strong signal the chief executive and his team believed in the company's future.

At 5:15 a.m. ET, Fiat shares were down 3.5 percent at 4.502 euros, lagging a 0.9 percent decline on Italy's FTSE-MIB .FTMIB index and a 0.6 percent fall for the broader FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3.

($1 = 0.7621 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Mark Potter)