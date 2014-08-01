The new Fiat Chairman John Elkann walks to the stage during the official Fiat investor day in Turin April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN Italy The Agnelli family, which controls Fiat FIA.MI via a 30 percent stake, will remain committed to the carmaker, John Elkann, Fiat's chairman and the grandson of late Fiat patriarch Gianni Agnelli, told a shareholder meeting.

"I want to confirm today my own and my family's commitment to continue to support Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, even more so now that there are big opportunities on the horizon," Elkann said, dismissing talk that the family wanted to sell down its take.

Fiat shareholders are expected to approve the Italian carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler at the meeting on Friday, a tie-up aimed at boosting the world's seventh-largest auto group's appeal with foreign investors and paving the way for a U.S. share listing.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)