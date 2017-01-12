Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
ROME Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday that the car models that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says used a software that allowed excess diesel emissions to go undetected are not road tested or sold in Italy.
"The vehicles that were the focus of the EPA report are not road tested (homologated) or sold in Italy," the Transport Ministry said in a statement.
The EPA and California Air Resources Board told Fiat Chrysler it believes its undeclared auxiliary emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law.
In June, the same ministry said that Fiat Chrysler diesel engines sold in Italy were tested, and that they comply with emissions regulations.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.