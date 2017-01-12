Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
MILAN Fiat Chrysler shares slumped on Thursday after a Reuters report said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will accuse the group of using software that allowed excess diesel emissions in just over 100,000 U.S trucks and SUVs sold since 2014.
The Milan-listed shares in the Italian car maker erased more than one tenth of their value in just 20 minutes of trading after the news broke. The stock was automatically suspended several times because of the heavy losses and was last down 13 percent.
The EPA will announce the findings at an 11 a.m. conference call, Reuters said in the source-based.
Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.