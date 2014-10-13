Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FCAU.N.
The U.S. listing caps a five-year odyssey for FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who spearheaded the rescue of U.S.-based Chrysler after its 2009 bankruptcy.
Marchionne will ring the closing bell at the NYSE on Monday to mark the milestone for the 62-year-old car executive, who also revived one of Italy's top companies.
FCAU.N opened Monday on the NYSE at $9.00, up from Friday's close of $8.70 for the predecessor company Fiat SpA. The stock rose to $9.32 in early trading.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Editing by W Simon)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.