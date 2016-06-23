The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is exhibited at a car dealership in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S. on July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Chelsea, MICHIGAN Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) chief of Jeep brand Mike Manley said Thursday software fixes for 1.1 million vehicles that were recalled for rollaway risks, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, will be available by the end of this month.

A Grand Cherokee was recently involved in the death of actor Anton Yelchin. Manley said the company was conducting a "thorough investigation" of the incident but did not estimate when such a probe would be completed.

Manley spoke with reporters at a driving event for new FCA vehicles in Chelsea, Michigan.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)