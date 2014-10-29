MILAN Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) on Wednesday reported a slightly lower-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit as weaker margins in North America compounded a slowdown in Latin America, but stuck to its full-year guidance.

FCA said operating profit in the quarter rose 7 percent to 926 million euros ($1.18 billion). This compares with a consensus forecast of 940 million euros, based on a survey of eight analysts.

Revenues rose to 23.6 billion euros from 20.7 billion, above an analyst forecast of 22.3 billion euros. Net industrial debt rose higher than expected to 11.4 billion euros at the end of September, up from 9.7 billion at the end of June.

FCA's Milan-listed shares turned negative after the release and were down 4.07 percent at 7.32 euros by 7.38 a.m. EDT, underperforming a 1 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)