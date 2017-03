MILAN Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Friday after the company launched an expected share offer and a $2.5 billion mandatory convertible bond as it seeks to reduce its mounting debt pile and fund an ambitious five-year investment plan.

At 0803 GMT (03:03 a.m. EST), the stock was up 1.5 percent at 10.78 euros, compared with a 1.2 percent rise in Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)