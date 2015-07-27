MILAN Milan-listed shares in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) fell more than 7 percent on Monday and were briefly suspended from trading on worries about the impact of several recall actions in the United States announced in recent days.

FCA said on Friday it would recall 1.4 million vehicles in the United States to install software to prevent hackers from gaining remote control of the engine.

The U.S. auto safety watchdog on Sunday also slapped a record $105 million fine against FCA over lapses in safety recalls involving millions of vehicles.

"The $105 million settlement is substantially lower than the $700 million in potential fines discussed but it still represents around 6.4 percent of North American earnings for FCA last year," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note.

The automaker's consent agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration includes a buyback option covering hundreds of thousands of vehicles, whose owners can receive a trade-in or a financial incentive to get their vehicles repaired.

"Less clear is exactly how FCA's repurchase program will work, and it will presumably need a carefully orchestrated management of working capital," Ellinghorst added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)