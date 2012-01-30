MUMBAI Fidelity Worldwide Investment is looking to sell its India mutual fund business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as growing competition, weaker markets and regulatory changes take a toll on the sector's profitability.

The company's plan to sell the business is, however, in a very early stage, said the source, declining to be named as the process is not public yet. Fidelity has not yet valued the business or invited bids, the source said.

A report on the Economic Times website earlier said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the development, Fidelity was in talks to sell its India mutual fund business and was seeking a valuation of 10 billion rupees ($201 million) for the unit.

In an e-mail to Reuters, Fidelity said it was conducting a "strategic review" of its asset management business in India.

"The review is underway and it is too preliminary to discuss any outcome," the company said. "We remain fully engaged in and committed to the process of successfully managing money for clients using all the resources of the company as required."

The source did not give a reason for Fidelity's plan to sell its fund business in India, but the industry officials said a sector that has 44 companies was bound to see some shakeout amid rising competitive pressure and falling assets under management.

The sharp fall in the Indian equity markets and the recent regulatory changes such as the removal of the entry load, or a commission charged by a mutual fund distributor for selling a product, have added to the competitive pressure in the sector.

"This is probably a starting point," said a New Delhi-based fund manager with an Indian mutual fund, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

"With the fee structure going down and your cost pressure rising, asset management is no longer an easy business to run," he said. "The removal of the entry load has increased the costs as you need to incentivize the distributors."

Fidelity's India fund management arm, which was launched in 2004, may attract interest from a large number of fund houses including Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) asset management unit, the report on the Economic Times website said.

Fidelity's advisers last week circulated a "request for proposal" to companies interested in bidding, the report said, adding the fund manager may retain a small team in India that will advise investors on its India-focused offshore funds.

Fidelity managed assets worth about 88 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) as of end-December 2011, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed, making it the 15th largest company in India's asset management industry.

The company's average assets under management has slightly fallen from 91 billion rupees at the beginning of the last year, the data showed, with India's main market index .BSESN posting a drop of nearly 25 percent in 2011.

Assets managed by fund managers in India rose to 5.9 trillion rupees ($118 billion) as of March 2011 from 2.3 trillion in March 2006, a study by research and consultancy company PricewaterhouseCoopers showed.

The assets under management were, however, down nearly 4 percent in the fiscal year to March 2011 from a year ago.

Lured by the long-term prospects of Asia's third-largest economy, overseas fund managers, such as U.S.-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O) and Fidelity, have been buying into Indian money managers or setting up operations on their own.

Nippon Life Insurance earlier this month agreed to pay $290 million for a 26 percent stake in the asset management unit of Indian financial services provider Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS).

Goldman Sachs last year bought India's Benchmark Asset Management Co, which managed about $700 million in assets at that time.

(Corrects company name in first paragraph to Fidelity Worldwide Investment, from Fidelity Investments.)

($1=49.8 rupees)

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Malini Menon)